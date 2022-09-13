The largest Upstate school district approves over 200 members for a review committee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The largest district in the state has approved 256 members for its “Material Review Committee”.

This comes after a book that teaches about gender identity, “George”, came under fire last school year for its contents.

The “Material Review Committee” reviews any book or teaching material that has a formal complaint brought against it.

“We have had books that we can see, this may be more high school than middle school so we will take that book and the media specialist are able to shuffle those to where they need to be or return them to the publisher of the vendor to tell them this is not appropriate for our grade level.” Said Dr. Charlotte McDavid, the district’s Executive Director of Academic Innovation and Innovation.

It’s made up of parents, teachers, media specialists, clergy, and community members. Superintendent Burke Royster will also add four students to the group as well. Two will sit on the committee and two will be alternates.

The District said they want to meet students where they’re at, but they want the content to be appropriate for students’ grade levels.

Dr. McDacvid said, “we have to put an additional lens on certain books and certain content because the publishers are not giving us a labeling system. We find this to be a common issue in areas of adult books that are targeted towards our young adults meaning middle school and high school but some of the content is not appropriate for middle school and high school.”

Each committee member will serve a three year term and must wait one full term before reapplying.

