Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson

Okiiah Pearson-Mayes
Okiiah Pearson-Mayes(Anderson City Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson.

Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream or light pink shorts and a headband with a black wig.

Anyone with information regarding Pearson-Mayes should contact detective Dustin Morgan at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.

