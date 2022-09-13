Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson.

Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream or light pink shorts and a headband with a black wig.

Anyone with information regarding Pearson-Mayes should contact detective Dustin Morgan at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.