Overdose Spike Alert for Buncombe County, says health officials

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Health & Human Services says there’s been a continued spike in probable overdoses within the county. They are advising first responders to distribute opiate antagonists (Naloxone), share harm reduction information about this concerning spike, and encourage the use of fentanyl test strips on all substances.

Officials say if you or a loved one recently experienced an overdose, call (828) 712-2800 to access the Buncombe County Post-Overdose Response Team.

Here is a list of additional resources they’ve provided:

Western North Carolina AIDS Project (WNCAP)

WNCAP says they offer safer injection supplies, overdose reversal kits, testing, linkages to care and community navigation through their harm reduction program.

Buncombe County Health and Human Services

BCHHS says they offer a syringe service program and linkages to care as well STD / STI testing and treatment.

Steady Collective

Steady Collective says they offer syringe access and disposal, overdose prevention resources, referrals to care and harm reduction education.

Holler Harm Reduction

Holler Harm Reduction says they offer harm reduction supplies and overdose prevention materials

