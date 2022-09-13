Police investigating after man hurt in Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night and left one person hurt.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Deaverview Road around 5:55 p.m., according to the department. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.

The department said the man was taken to Mission Hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to identify a possible suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

