Prisma Health’s new Addiction Medicine Center offers services to combat rise in overdoses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agencies across the nation are reporting rapid increases of drug overdoses. Here in the Upstate - Prisma Health says they’re expanding services to confront the challenges of addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery in South Carolina and beyond.

The Addiction Medicine Center’s executive director says, “The toll of opioid addiction on South Carolina and the entire nation gives historic urgency to our work in this area. The Addiction Medicine Center serves as a hub for our growing collaborative of leaders who are dedicated to evidence-based care. We are moving the field of addiction medicine forward by developing new models of care with the benefit of innovative research.”

Prisma Health officials say they’re proud to partner with public health agencies, and Universities like Clemson, Furman, and UofSC to most effectively treat patients.

Additionally, Prisma says they’re utilizing emergency departments and community paramedics as a resource to help fight addiction and disease.

“The Emergency Department, open 24/7/365, is often the first and only healthcare venue for recognition and engagement for people with substance use disorders and/or associated infections,” says Phillip Moschella, MD, assistant research director for the Department of Emergency Medicine at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Prisma Officials say The Addiction Medicine Center is comprised of six cores including: education and mentoring; data coordination; prevention and public health; treatment and recovery; research; and technology and innovation.

Prisma Health is a private nonprofit health company and the largest healthcare organization in South Carolina.

To learn more about Prisma Health’s addiction-related services, click HERE.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is a free and confidential treatment referral and information service. Their National Helpline can be reached by calling 1-800-662-4357.

