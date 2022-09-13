Road closed while crews repair power lines in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford Road in Greenville is closed while crews work to repair power lines, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control.

McJunkins said there was a wreck and now power crews will be working throughout most of Tuesday to get it fixed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 1301 Rutherford Road near North Pleasantburg Driver.

