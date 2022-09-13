Rooftop restaurant to bring new views of downtown Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson announced that a new rooftop restaurant is coming to the downtown area.

Officials said UP on the Roof will open its third location in Anderson on top of the new public parking garage at South McDuffie and East Market Streets. The award-winning restaurant already has locations in Greenville, SC and Alpharetta, GA, but will now bring its regionally inspired menu to Anderson.

According to officials, this restaurant goes with Anderson City Council’s vision for downtown’s newest parking garage. They added that the property has more than 5,000 square feet of commercial space sitting on top of the 7-level garage.

“We built the garage facility with it in mind to attract a roof-top venue to add to our scope of amenities downtown,” Mayor Terence Roberts said. “Over and over again, we heard that this type of place is something the community wanted and would embrace. We believe that UP on the Roof is a perfect fit and an exciting addition to our growing food scene.”

Officials explained that this new restaurant will be overseen by UP on the Roof COO Kirk Watkins, a recipient of the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association Manager of the Year award.

“Whether you’re looking for the perfect brunch retreat with friends, want a romantic date night dinner spot, or are just ready to sit back and relax with a craft cocktail in hand, the sky’s truly the limit at UP on the Roof said UP on the Roof CEO Wilson Oswald. “There’s something almost magical about looking out over downtown Anderson from the rooftop.”

The new business is expected to create up to 40 job opportunities for local service industry professionals.

“It is exciting to see this vision become a reality,” said City Manager David McCuen. “Our Council listened to the public and delivered a fantastic new place to gather, to eat and enjoy the view. UP on the Roof is destined to become a tradition alongside our other great restaurant venues.”

To learn more about the restaurant’s vision and the other two locations. You can visit UP on the Roof.

