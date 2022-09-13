Sen. Graham to introduce federal legislation to restrict abortions
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham is set to introduce the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.
The announcement is scheduled for 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Press conference today at 12:00 NOON as we introduce the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 13, 2022
WATCH ONLINE:https://t.co/S9KIY10GtB
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.