USGS: Earthquake reported in GA, near Clemson area
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
REED CREEK, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit Reed Creek, Georgia Tuesday morning.
The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m., according to USGS. The quake had a depth of 0 kilometers.
Officials said the earthquake hit just 17.7 miles outside of Clemson.
