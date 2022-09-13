Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them.

According to arrest warrants, on Thursday Amber Nicole Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, confronted her live-in boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.

Mullins, Cline and the victim were arguing in a bedroom when Mullins said “something along the lines of, ‘Hold on, ****, I’ve got something for you,’” before getting a knife from the kitchen, the arrest warrants state.

According to the report, Mullins returned to the bedroom where Cline held the victim down while Mullins stabbed him in the leg and neck.

Mullins is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a dangerous crime. She is being held in jail under no bond.

According to the public index, Mullins was already out on home detention on a $65,000 bond after being arrested by Horry County police in June on two counts of attempted murder. Arrest warrants in the June case show that Mullins is accused of shooting at two people from her car in the area of Waccamaw Boulevard.

Cline was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. According to the public index she is out of jail on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.

