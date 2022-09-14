15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announces hearing scheduled Thursday in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case

Authorities arrested Jennifer Sahr, the woman who they say is 'Baby Boy Horry's' biological...
Authorities arrested Jennifer Sahr, the woman who they say is 'Baby Boy Horry's' biological mother.((Source: JRLDC/Horry County Police Department))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the case of Baby Boy Horry.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced the hearing will be at 2 p.m. at the Horry County Courthouse.

No further details were given on what the hearing is for and what is expected to be discussed.

Back on Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy, later known as “Baby Boy Horry,” was found off Highway 544 and Meadowbrook Drive.

Then on March 3, 2020, authorities arrested Jennifer Sahr in the case and charged her with homicide by child abuse.

A trial date was scheduled for Sahr on Oct. 10.

WMBF News will be at the hearing and will have the latest on what’s discussed in the courtroom.

