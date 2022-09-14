“Bourbon & Bacon Fest” coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf, a non-profit organization in the Upstate, says they’re hosting the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s new venue, Cowboy Up, on Friday, September 23.

Festival representatives say Bourbon & Bacon Fest is an annual lifestyle event celebrating two of the finer things in life: bourbon and bacon.

Representatives say the event will feature a wide variety of specialty bourbons, whiskies, and sweet and savory food samples made with bacon.

They say distillery participants this year include: Basil Hayden, Blade and Bow, Bulleit, Cooper’s Craft, Crown Royal, Daviess County, Ezra Brooks, George Dickel, Heaven Hill Distillery, Hilton Head Distillery, Jack Daniel’s, Jim Beam, Johnnie Walker, Legent, Maker’s Mark, Oban, Old Forester, Six and Twenty Distillery, Westland Distillery, Woodford Reserve, amongst others.

They say 2022 restaurant participants include: Bonjour Main, Cribbs Kitchen, Dray Bar & Grill, Group Therapy, Initial Q, LaRue Fine Chocolates, Neat Bourbon Bar, Sonny’s on Main II, The Lounge, and The Pound Cake Man.

Representatives say they’re partnering with GSP Limousine, a local luxury transportation company, to offer free “safe rides” from 8:00 p.m. until 11 p.m. within a 10-mile radius of the venue.

Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf says proceeds will help create a safe environment where disabled participants, including veterans, in the Carolinas have access to adaptive golf therapy. The group says they strive to promote inclusion, build self-confidence and enhance quality of life.

