Cherokee Co. man dies after tractor overturns on Tuesday evening

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office announced that a man died on Tuesday evening after the tractor he was operating overturned.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers from Childers Trail.

“Mr. Childers was working with the 1958 International tractor on his property about 7 p.m. when it flipped for an unknown reason trapping him underneath,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. “He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Fowler said he ordered an autopsy to help with his investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.