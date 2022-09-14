Community to host blood drive for Upstate student hit on first day of school

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 14, 2022
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wren Hurricane Navy JROTC cadets are calling on the community to donate blood in support of a fellow classmate who was hit by a car and seriously injured on the first day of school.

Anderson District One said the “Blue & Gold” Homecoming Blood Drive will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Wren High School. Each unit of blood will earn a $10 donation, and all proceeds will be donated to help Huston and his family.

Huston Stevenson was starting his first day at Wren Middle School when he was hit by a driver in the parking lot of Wren High School on Aug. 16. He now remains in the hospital and has a long road to recovery, which means a lot of medical bills.

Anderson One staff, faculty and Wren High School students may donate inside the school building during the school day. The Wren community may donate following the school day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who would like to donate must be at least 16 years old and have parental consent.

To donate, sign up here.

