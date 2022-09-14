The Cook’s Station previews their Euphoria recipes
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Euphoria is back this weekend ready to offer attendee’s a taste of Greenville through food, drinks, and music.
The Cook’s Station will be hosting four different seatings for the ‘Chef’s Table’ Euphoria event Saturday.
Over the last 16 years, Euphoria, a non-profit festival, has raised money for more than 40 charities.
While the Cook’s Station’s Saturday event is sold out, Chef Vince Bienish detailed the recipe he will be making for it on Access Carolina.
You can find the recipe for ‘Do you know the muffin ham?” in the official ‘Taste of Euphoria’ cookbook. The book can be purchased for $30 at the Cook’s Station with all proceeds going back to the non-profits charitable work.
For more information on Euphoria, click here.
For more information on upcoming events at The Cook’s Station, click here.
