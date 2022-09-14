Deadly crash shuts down Wade Hampton Blvd., officials say

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are responding to a deadly crash that has blocked a busy highway in Greenville.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard at Saint Mark Road, according to Highway Patrol.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

As of 7:30 a.m., this area of Wade Hampton Boulevard is blocked.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Community to host blood drive for Upstate student hit on first day of school

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community to host blood drive for student hit on first day of school
Community to host blood drive for Upstate student hit on first day of school
Community to host blood drive for student hit on first day of school
Community to host blood drive for student hit on first day of school
TikTok dog using fame to help local shelter
TikTok dog using fame to help local shelter
Woman dies in hospital following shooting in Greenville
Woman dies in hospital following shooting in Greenville