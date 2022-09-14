Deadly crash shuts down Wade Hampton Blvd., officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are responding to a deadly crash that has blocked a busy highway in Greenville.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard at Saint Mark Road, according to Highway Patrol.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

As of 7:30 a.m., this area of Wade Hampton Boulevard is blocked.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Community to host blood drive for Upstate student hit on first day of school

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.