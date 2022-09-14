Deadly crash shuts down Wade Hampton Blvd., officials say
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are responding to a deadly crash that has blocked a busy highway in Greenville.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard at Saint Mark Road, according to Highway Patrol.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
As of 7:30 a.m., this area of Wade Hampton Boulevard is blocked.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
