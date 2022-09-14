Deputies investigating shooting that injured one person in Greenville Co.

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday night.

Deputies said they initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9:00 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least one gunshot wound.

According to deputies, initial information indicates that the victim was possibly injured during an incident on Staunton Bridge Road.

The victim’s current condition is unknown, and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Charges after incident at daycare
Charges filed after incident at Upstate daycare
Alligator hunting season
Alligator hunting season underway in South Carolina
Attorneys discuss charges against Alex Murdaugh
Attorneys weigh in on whether Alex Murdaugh will be convicted of murder
Lawsuit after deputy-involved crash
Lawsuit filed after deputy-involved crash