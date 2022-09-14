Deputies investigating shooting that injured one person in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday night.

Deputies said they initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9:00 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least one gunshot wound.

According to deputies, initial information indicates that the victim was possibly injured during an incident on Staunton Bridge Road.

The victim’s current condition is unknown, and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

