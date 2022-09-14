Disabled crane causes traffic delays in Asheville, police say

Disabled crane causes heavy traffic in Asheville near Patton Avenue.
Disabled crane causes heavy traffic in Asheville near Patton Avenue.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced a disabled crane is causing heavy traffic delays in the area of I-240 West.

Police say the crane is blocking traffic on Patton Avenue near the intersection of New Leicester Highway.

According to police, the tow company is responding to help move the crane off of the road.

Police are asking drivers to avoid this area if possible.

