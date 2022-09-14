Coroner identifies driver of crash in Pendleton

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash.

The crash happened on Wednesday just before noon on Liberty Highway near Allgood Road, according to troopers with Highway Patrol.

The coroner said the driver was traveling west on Liberty Highway and apparently crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle that was traveling east.

The coroner said the driver was entrapped and rescue personnel had to extricate them from the vehicle.

The coroner said the driver, 64-year-old Terry Giovani Luciano, passed away at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Mother, 2 kids from Taylors missing after trip to Florida

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Planning ahead for holiday travel
Planning ahead for holiday travels
For more information, contact the Pickens Humane Society.
FOX Carolina's Four Legged Friends: Prince and Tootsie
Man sexually abused children at Greenville Co. home daycare, deputies say
Man sexually abused children at Greenville Co. home daycare, deputies say
Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall
Two charged with child cruelty after incident at Upstate daycare
Daycare arrest
Two charged with child cruelty after incident at Upstate daycare