Coroner identifies driver of crash in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash.

The crash happened on Wednesday just before noon on Liberty Highway near Allgood Road, according to troopers with Highway Patrol.

The coroner said the driver was traveling west on Liberty Highway and apparently crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle that was traveling east.

The coroner said the driver was entrapped and rescue personnel had to extricate them from the vehicle.

The coroner said the driver, 64-year-old Terry Giovani Luciano, passed away at the scene.

