Global company coming to Laurens Co., new jobs created

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Governor’s Office says a global industry called Europastry will establish operations in Laurens County. Gov. McMaster says Europastry is a world leader in baked goods, and the company’s $23M investment will create 155 new jobs.

McMaster says the company, which is headquartered in Spain, will establish operations in Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens County.

He says this facility will produce an assortment of brioche bread products.

“This is a big win not only for Laurens County and its workforce, but also for the overall economy of South Carolina. We are proud to welcome Europastry, and we look forward to the great things the company will accomplish her,” says Harry Lightsey III, Secretary of Commerce.

McMaster says if you’re interested in applying, or know someone who might be, visit Europastry’s careers page.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.