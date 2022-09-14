Greenville Police: Suspect found inside burglarized business

Timothy Dixon mugshot
Timothy Dixon mugshot(Greenville Police Department)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say one man faces charges after officers checked on a burglarized business and found the suspect still inside.

Police say they were on routine patrol, when they checked on a business on Laurens Rd. that was previously burglarized.

Officers say they began to notice new damage to the business, and realized someone had broken into the business, yet again.

More officers say they arrived on scene and found 58-year-old Timothy Dixon inside.

Officers say he’s been charged with burglary and is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

