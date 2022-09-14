Hartwell Police looking for missing teen with autism

HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Hartwell Police Department in Georgia is looking for a missing 19-year-old who left her home Sunday.

Alicia Jenee Gardner, who is autistic, left her home on Sept. 10 in an unknown direction, according to the department.

Police said Gardner it is unknown who she may be with but she is known to meet with unknown males through social media.

Anyone who finds Gardner is asked to check her wellbeing, keep her with you and call Corporal Nicholas Gabriel with the Hartwell Police Department at 706-961-3919.

