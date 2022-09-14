How does Greenville County fix our roads?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On top of Getting Answers about troubled roads in the Upstate every week, we are digging deeper into how officials improve these roads.

We talked to Pickens County and Spartanburg County. Now, we’re looking at Greenville County’s process.

There are more roads located in Greenville County on our list than any other county in the Upstate.

Assistant Administrator for Greenville County Public Works, Hesha Gamble, says it’s going to take more than just a few million dollars to improve all their roads.

“There was a study done, not that long ago. We have about a billion dollars’ worth of road needs, over a ten-year period,” Gamble said, “So, that would equate to about $100 million dollars a road.”

Gamble says the budget, currently, is about $10 million, plus varying County Transportation Committee (CTC) money from the state. Gamble says they use a tedious system to rank these roads.

“The county does a pavement condition survey. We put that out to bid,” said Gamble, “We get a company that comes in and rates every, single road from zero to 100—zero being the worst, 100 being the best.”

This happens four years. Gamble says crews survey each road in the county—all 1,800 miles. That’s roughly the distance from South Carolina to Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We use the data that we get from the pavement condition surveys. And we pave these roads—worst first, county-wide,” Gamble said.

And, sometimes, it means not always getting to every road the community complains about. Megan Davis wants to see work on Bryant Street, in Greenville.

“We, certainly, would appreciate a wider road, a smoother road,” Davis said.

Luckily, Bryant Street is on the county’s list and so is Sturtevant Street. However, Davis says it would help if she knew what was coming.

“I would, certainly, like to see more transparency,” said Davis, “When they came out, last fall, we didn’t get a lot of warning.”

Gamble wants residents to report any issues to public works.

Soon, Bryant Street will look like the freshly-paved Country Squire Road. Residents will just have to let roads and bridges go down the list.

“The county keeps tabs on our roads. And we take it very seriously—our duty to maintain those roads,” said Gamble, “If you see a road that you think needs to be repaired, please don’t hesitate to give us a call.”

Here is the office number: 864-467-7016

Davis says to keep in mind, prices for bids have increased. And that can limit the number of roads they can do at a time under their budget.

Report a road to FOX Carolina here.

