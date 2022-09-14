Lanes reopen after removal of disabled crane, police say
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said the lanes are back open in the area of I-240 West.
Police say a crane was blocking traffic on Patton Avenue near the intersection of New Leicester Highway at around 4 p.m.
As of 5:08 p.m., police say the lanes are now open and the crane was safely moved off the road.
**Traffic Alert** @WLOS_13 @foxcarolinanews @SpecNews1MTN @WSPA7 @newsradio570 pic.twitter.com/NBJsUxLNfM— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) September 14, 2022
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.