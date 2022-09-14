Lanes reopen after removal of disabled crane, police say

Disabled crane causes heavy traffic in Asheville near Patton Avenue.
Disabled crane causes heavy traffic in Asheville near Patton Avenue.(Asheville Police Department)
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said the lanes are back open in the area of I-240 West.

Police say a crane was blocking traffic on Patton Avenue near the intersection of New Leicester Highway at around 4 p.m.

As of 5:08 p.m., police say the lanes are now open and the crane was safely moved off the road.

