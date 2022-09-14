Man sexually abused children at Greenville Co. home daycare, deputies say

Lance Curtis Johnson was arrested on four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor under 11 years of age, two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor under 16 years of age, and two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd degree.(Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after sexually abusing multiple children at a home daycare service being run by one of his relatives.

Investigators said 25-year-old Lance Curtis Johnson sexually assaulted the children multiple times over a five-year period between 2013 and 2018.

Deputies said the incidents occurred at a residence on Fleetwood Drive, where the children were being watched while their parents worked.

According to arrest warrants, Johnson forced girls as young as 8 years old to perform sex acts on him.

He is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to call 864-467-4704.

