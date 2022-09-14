Men charged with sex crimes after search for runaway NC teen

Jesse Trimble (L) and Casey Robinson
Jesse Trimble (L) and Casey Robinson(Yancey County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men are charged with sex crimes after Yancey County deputies said they were searching for a runaway teenager.

The sheriff’s office said a 15-year-old boy was reported missing on Sep. 2.

He has been located, but the investigation led to the arrests of 26-year-old Casey Robinson and 29-year-old Jesse Trimble. Both are charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15 years of age.

They are being held at the Yancey County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“Bourbon & Bacon Fest” coming to Greenville
‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning
Jameric Brannon and Dione Dobbs
Murder suspects arrested after Greenville Co. shooting
Lance Curtis Johnson was arrested on four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor under...
Man sexually abused children at Greenville Co. home daycare, deputies say