Men charged with sex crimes after search for runaway NC teen

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men are charged with sex crimes after Yancey County deputies said they were searching for a runaway teenager.

The sheriff’s office said a 15-year-old boy was reported missing on Sep. 2.

He has been located, but the investigation led to the arrests of 26-year-old Casey Robinson and 29-year-old Jesse Trimble. Both are charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15 years of age.

They are being held at the Yancey County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

