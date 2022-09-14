SCDNR: New restrictions for deer carcass transport

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says hunters, processors, and taxidermists should be aware of new restrictions on bringing deer carcasses from North Carolina to South Carolina.

SCDNR says Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a transmissible and always fatal neurological disease affecting cervids, which include white-tailed deer. They say North Carolina had it’s first case of CWD this year, causing them to join a list of what is now 30 states with restrictions on importing deer carcasses into South Carolina.

Here’s what SCDNR says IS allowed:

Quarters (hams and shoulders) or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached

Meat that has been boned out

Hides with no heads attached

Clean skulls with no meat or tissue attached, clean skull plates with antlers attached, antlers detached from the skull plate and finished taxidermy heads

Here’s what SCDNR says IS NOT allowed:

Any whole deer, field dressed deer or intact carcass

Any deer head except finished taxidermy, clean skulls or clean skull caps

Any portion of the neck or spine

SCDNR says these restrictions are aimed at preventing deer parts with the highest risk for carrying CWD infection from entering South Carolina. They say an infected carcass or carcass part, if not disposed properly, can contaminate the environment, persist for years and potentially infect deer in the area.

Officials say the state has regulated the transportation of hunter-harvested deer, elk and moose from CWD-positive states since 2004. However, this year - they say lawmakers stiffened the penalty for violating the restrictions.

SCDNR says violating the state statute is a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $500 or up to 30 days in jail.

To learn more about this law, click the link to read S.C. Code Regs. § 123-54.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.