SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 178 in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. on Highway 178.

Troopers say the crash happened when a Toyota pickup traveling west on Highway 178 traveled left of center, hitting a GMC pickup truck that was traveling east head-on.

