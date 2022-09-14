SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 178 in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Wednesday morning.
According to troopers, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. on Highway 178.
Troopers say the crash happened when a Toyota pickup traveling west on Highway 178 traveled left of center, hitting a GMC pickup truck that was traveling east head-on.
