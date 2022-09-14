TikTok-famous dog helps Upstate animal shelter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Piedmont man and his famous dog use their platform for good.

You may have seen their viral videos. Teddy, and his owner, Jonathan’s TikTok account, aguyandagolden took social media by storm last year.

“We love to bring smiles. We love to make inspirational videos. We love to make silly videos and make people laugh, but I just like to use my platform to do good,” Jonathan Lower said.

The account now has over 5 million subscribers, but Jonathan Lower did not expect it to get this big.

“I was a realtor and just kind of made videos for the fun of it, and we were getting a large following,” Lower said, “I had no aspirations of becoming a famous TikToker. I had no idea that it would happen.”

People quickly fell in love with his three-year-old golden retriever, Teddy.

“We’ve had so many stories of people that have been in the hospital with cancer and have been watching our videos. We have been sent dozens of videos of kids in the hospital laughing and stuff like that, so I think people just like to connect with a dog and to laugh,” Lower said.

Their first video went viral when Jonathan converted a closet into a luxury doghouse, equipped with a bed, TV, and fireplace.

“The house is what got us going. I posted a slide show. It was my first video on TikTok. It was just a slide show of the build process of his house. We woke up and overnight we had gained 100,000 followers.”

Within a few months, Jonathan left his real estate career to make videos with Teddy fulltime.

Jonathan said the overnight success allows them to give back. “I’ve always told myself if I did have a platform I would want to use it for good.

Each month, they choose a shelter in need and make donations.

“I have a lot of fans ask how they can donate and make a difference. We put out a call for donations and can raise thousands of dollars within minutes,” Lower said.

This week, a post from Anderson County Paws caught their eye. The post said the shelter was in need of pet food. The duo jumped on social media and raised more than $5,000 overnight.

They are buying food and supplies to deliver to the shelter on Friday.

“That’s amazing to be able to donate and make a change in the community,” Lower said.

Visit aguyandagolden on TikTok to find out how you can help out.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.