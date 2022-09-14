Coroner responding to deadly crash in Pendleton

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a deadly crash in Pendleton.

The crash happened on Wednesday just before noon on Liberty Highway near Allgood Road, according to troopers with Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said the road is blocked in this area.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Stay tuned for further information.

