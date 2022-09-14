Tryon International Film Festival to open with ‘ParaGold’

Tryon, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the Tryon International Film Festival returns on Oct. 7, the world premiere of “ParaGold” kicks off the movie-viewing weekend. The full-length documentary focuses on para-equestrians who are competing to reach the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

“We really want to get the word out that this is a great equestrian film about the adversities of people with disabilities overcoming them,” Kirk Gollwitzer, cofounder of the festival, told FOX Carolina.

The documentary by Ron Davis, whose previous work has been featured at the festival, was partially filmed at the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

Gollwitzer said Davis and a couple of the para-athletes featured in the documentary are expected to attend the film’s premiere.

Beau Menetre, cofounder of the festival, said the festival submissions cover seven different categories.

“We have seen several films in the past that have gone on to be picked up by the BBC, major distributors and PBS,” Menetre said. “We have seen a lot of films that have left...our little area and have gone on to the big film festivals and win big awards.”

