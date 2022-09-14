West Greenville apartment development on pause, residents continue fight against it

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Neighbors in West Greenville are fighting back against plans for a new development- The city council gave the initial approval for a 5-story apartment project called “Woven” a few weeks ago. Since the project was first proposed it’s been turning heads.

West Greenville residents say they are fighting to make sure this project is stopped. There’s been a core group of neighborhood leaders speaking out against the project but Tuesday night, they’re encouraging more of their neighbors to voice their concerns.

“This was not the right project for West Greenville,” said Cherington Shucker, a West Greenville resident.

The fight is not over yet. Neighbors continue to push back against plans for this plot of land off Pendleton street. They held a neighborhood association meeting Tuesday night to inform other residents about the Woven proposal. In attendance was city council member Lillian Brock Flemming who voted against the project.

“It’ll cause all the taxes around here to go up triple,” said Flemming.

In a 4-3 vote, city council gave initial approval to the project but residents – like Cherington Shucker - are still fighting it.

“It’s really important to show up and share what we want from the community, what we envisioned and frankly, it’s not to five-story monolithic buildings,” said Shucker about the Woven proposal.

Businesses in the Village have previously told us they’re desperate for the foot traffic this project might bring. But residents feel they’ve been left out of the process with developers.

“There has not been a dialogue. They have not consulted on what the neighbors need versus what the businesses need” said Shucker.

Some city council members had concerns over the size of the project and the fact it violates the GVL 2020 plan. That plan requires only 30 units per acre--Woven has 90. Developers were supposed to bring project revisions back to council on Monday, but that didn’t happen. According to the city, it was pulled at developers’ request to give them more time. Which the opponents see as more time to shut it down.

“We believe we can do better,” said Shucker.

Right now, the community meeting is scheduled for September 27th, no location has been selected yet. but we’ll keep you updated as this project progresses.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.