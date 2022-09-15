1 dead after crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 3:51 p.m. on White Horse Road on Wednesday.

The driver of a vehicle traveled off the leftside of the road and hit a fixed object, says the coroner.

The coroner says the passenger, 38-year-old Kizzie Shenay Saxon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

