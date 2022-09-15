Clemson DT Bresee’s 15-year-old sister dies of brain cancer

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee stands with his family at the Ladies Clinic hosted by...
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee stands with his family at the Ladies Clinic hosted by Dabo's All-In-Team.(Clemson Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The teenage sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has died of brain cancer. Bresee said Thursday on social that 15-year-old Ella had passed.

The fifth-ranked Tigers honored Ella several times, including at last week’s game with Furman by wearing T-shirts with the phrase “Ella Strong.”

Ella Bresee was in Clemson earlier in the week until she had a setback and was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., not far from the Bresee home in Maryland. Bryan Bresee returned home after the Furman game.

Coach Dabo Swinney said Bresee could miss the contest with Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grand Bohemian Lodge opens in Greenville
LIVE: Grand Bohemian Lodge ribbon cutting
Mother pleads for information in son's case
Mother pleads for information in son's case
Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation
Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation
Leonard Lyles' parents holding a picture of him.
‘Silence is form of betrayal’: Family offers reward in unsolved 2021 homicide