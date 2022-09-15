Crash involving multiple cars causes backup on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving multiple cars on I-85 in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened at 6:47 a.m. on I-85 south near exit 66, according to troopers.

Highway Patrol said there are injuries.

Stay tuned as we work to learn how the crash happened and the extent of the reported injuries.

