Crews put out flames at home in Five Forks Wednesday night
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Five Forks area of Simpsonville Wednesday night.
The fire happened to a home on Kenton Court, right off of Batesville Road.
Crews on scene said no one was injured.
Stay tuned as we work to learn what caused the fire.
