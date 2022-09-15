Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County

Jennifer Burrous, 39
Jennifer Burrous, 39(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Townville.

Deputies say 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say Burrous is believed to be without her phone and medication.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, call 911.

