Federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer amended with new survivors, abusers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer was amended with new survivors and new abuses.

According to Strom Law Firm, the lawsuit details the stomach-turning abuse by multiple coaches and includes several instances where athletes were transported across state lines and abused at events hosted by Varsity Spirit and the USASF.

Both organizations have ignored repeated calls to launch a comprehensive investigation into their competitive environment and how this abuse could have happened.

Both organizations have also continued to operate as usual without instituting any safety reforms to protect athletes from physical, mental and sexual abuse even scheduling new events as the growing scandal gains national prominence.

Read the full amended lawsuit below.

