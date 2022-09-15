Grand Bohemian Lodge officially open in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Grand Bohemian Lodge is officially open in Downtown Greenville.

While the lodge started welcoming guests on August 25, Thursday was the official ribbon cutting and opening ceremony for the property.

The Grand Bohemian Lodge is the 12th hotel a part of the Kessler Collection, the second in South Carolina--joining the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston.

CEO and Chairman of Kessler Collection, Richard Kessler, says the entire project started seven years ago when Greenville’s Mayor Knox White sold him on the idea of bringing a property to the downtown area.

The hotel is made to look like a grand and modern national park. It features more than $2 million in curated art throughout the lodge.

Between the Trees, the lodge’s restaurant is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Reservations are highly suggested and open to the public.

Below the restaurant is Spirit & Bower, a bourbon bar. It opens at 2pm every day on a first come, first served basis.

To learn more about the Grand Bohemian or to make a reservation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.