Greenville lineman Franks, turning heads

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “Man, I think he can be extremely dominate.” Amos Lamb, Greenville High Offensive Coordinator, said.

It’s Blake Franks job to guard the left side.

“It’s a very difficult experience,” Blake Franks, Greenville High junior offensive lineman, said. “Left side is supposed to be the best side. Best person on the field.”

Franks started playing football again in 8th grade.

“After the end of that season, I was like you know, I can really do this for real,” Franks said. “Play football. I told my dad I could be better than my brother Baron Franks.”

He’s since grown into a 4 star prospect with countless power 5 offers.

“Blake is a freakishly athletic lineman. A huge ceiling as an athlete,” Lamb said. “A handworker, probably one of the hardest working guys I’ve ever had come from being here at Greenville High School. Very loyal to the process.”

The left tackle wants to play at a college that will develop him on and off the field.

“It’s very crazy. I didn’t think I’d be here until my junior year and it started in my sophomore year,” Franks said. “So it was a very weird experience for me. I felt like it came a little fast, but I enjoy talking to these coaches, getting to know them personally.”

“Blake, for him is very important is the relationships with coaches,” Lamb said. “So, just making sure that during that process he understands the coach and just make sure that they’re genuine during the process.”

The ultimate goal is to one day play on Sundays in the NFL.

“Coaches that could just you know take me and take my personality and try to shape it into an NFL Superstar that’s somewhere I’d like to be a part of.” Franks said.

“You know, he just started playing ball man,” Lamb said. “So, I think by the time he get’s through the college ranks, I think he’ll be one of the best in the country.”

