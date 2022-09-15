Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact, bedding, water, feed, hay, insects and other materials.

While RHDV2 does not impact people, it has a mortality rate of 70 percent or higher in rabbits. Symptoms in rabbits include sudden death, anorexia, lethargy, conjunctivitis, respiratory symptoms and blood-stained noses or mouths.

The surviving rabbits at the location in Greenville County where the disease was detected have been quarantined to prevent further contact with wild rabbits.

The disease poses a serious threat to wild rabbit populations.

The USDA recommends the following biosecurity measures to limit spread of the virus:

Do not allow pet or wild rabbits to have contact with your rabbits or gain entry to the facility or home.

Do not allow visitors in rabbitries or let them handle pet rabbits without protective clothing (including coveralls, shoe covers, hair covering and gloves).

Always wash hands with warm soapy water before entering your rabbit area, after removing protective clothing and before leaving the rabbit area.

Do not introduce new rabbits from unknown or untrusted sources. Do not add rabbits to your rabbitry from animal shelters or other types of rescue operations.

If you bring outside rabbits into your facility or home, keep them separated from your existing rabbits for at least 30 days. Use separate equipment for newly acquired or sick rabbits to avoid spreading disease.

Sanitize all equipment and cages moved on or off premises before they are returned to the rabbitry. It is recommended to disinfect with 10% bleach or 10% sodium hydroxide mixed with water (follow cleaning label instructions).

Establish a working relationship with a veterinarian to review disease prevention and containment practices (biosecurity) to decrease risk to healthy rabbits.

More more information about rabbit hemorrhagic disease or to report possible cases, click here.

