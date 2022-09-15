Ways to get around downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville continues to grow and with so many new attractions and fall festivals coming, parking and getting around might be tricky. Here are alternate ways to travel and get from one end of downtown to the other.

The free downtown trolley is one way to move from street to street and get a view of the city without having to do a lot of walking.

If you’re looking to feel the breeze a little more, Greenville BCycle offers rentals for electric bike rentals. Every bike has an attached battery that provides power with each pedal stroke, making it easier for any rider to get further faster.

Greenville Limo Cart is a new service that is similar to a gold cart but is a low-speed vehicle with more safety features than golf carts.

The cart seats five people total and the cost for the ride is just $5 per person.

The company said the cart stays on and around Main Street and can not go on roads above 35 mph.

