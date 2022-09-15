LIVE: Hearing for woman charged in death of SC newborn ‘Baby Boy Horry’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hearing is being held Thursday afternoon for a woman charged in the death of a newborn baby in 2008.

The baby boy, later known as “Baby Boy Horry” was found off Highway 544 in Horry County.

Jennifer Sahr is charged with homicide by child abuse. She is expected to appear in court at 2PM.

FOX Carolina News will carry the hearing live here and in our streaming apps.

Authorities arrested Jennifer Sahr, the woman who they say is 'Baby Boy Horry's' biological mother, on Tuesday. ((Source: JRLDC/Horry County Police Department))

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.