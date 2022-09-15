‘Silence is form of betrayal’: Family offers reward in unsolved 2021 homicide

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is offering a reward in the unsolved homicide investigation of Leonard Lyles III.

Chief Alonzo Thompson, joined by members of Lyles’ family, community leaders, and investigators held a press conference to announce the $5,000 for information on who shot and killed Lyles III back in August of 2021.

Leonard Lyles' parents holding a picture of him. (WHNS)

On Aug, 28, 2021 Leonard, 36, of Spartanburg, was killed in a shooting on Oliver Street. Police said he was standing near the road speaking to someone when he was shot several times in the legs and upper body. He died 5 weeks later in the hospital on Oct. 1.

Leonard’s mother, Melissa Lyles, is begging the community to come forward. She said everyone who was in attendance the night her son died and chooses to remain silent is betraying Leonard and his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

MORE NEWS: Police chief: ‘Resistance from leaders’ led to resignation

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.