NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency.

Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.

If you receive a call or voicemail, deputies said you should not engage in conversation. They advised to say you are aware it is a scam and hang up.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money on a prepaid card or request payment information over the phone.

