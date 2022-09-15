‘A perfect storm of bad’: Nonprofits can’t keep up with demand for housing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Whether you’re looking to buy or rent, housing affordability continues to be a challenge in the upstate-- it’s especially harder on people who make less money.

Even the organizations trying to help are unable to meet the demand. Homes of Hope is a non-profit that builds affordable homes for families across the state but mostly here in Greenville. This month the group started taking in applications---and the number of people seeking help is something they say they’ve never seen before.

“What we’re trying to do is find housing that’s affordable for folks on the low-income spectrum that have no chance of affording what’s in the market,” said Don Oglesby, the president of Homes of Hope.

With 350 homes already standing, Homes of Hope is ready to build more, so on September 1st, they opened the link to apply.

“The site crashed within 30 minutes, the demand was so high. People started calling, every staff member voicemail as far as I know, filled up” said Oglesby.

Oglesby said in his 24 years with Homes of Hope, this need is something he’s never seen before.

“So what struck me was the emotion behind ‘can I get my application in. oh, my goodness, I may not’” he said.

They maxed out at 150 applications. Oglesby says they get about 300 inquiries a day.

“Some of the problems that caused prices to go up are not going away,” he said.

Greenville’s growth has led to an influx in businesses buying homes just to rent them out. The rent prices? They’re sky high too. According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition’s most recent report---Greenville ranks top five in the state for most expensive places to live.

By HUD standards an affordable 2-bedroom should be $639. The average rent for an apartment is around $1000 or more. Oglesby says inflation is also fueling high prices.

“All of it’s a perfect storm of bad that makes it so much more unaffordable these days” he said.

Unfortunately, Homes of Hope will only make a small dent.

“That’s one of your goals that maybe they don’t need you anymore but that day is way down the road” he said.

Homes of Hope will build 57 new homes in Greenville next year. The applications are closed but there is rental assistance available if you need it.

If you’re in need of help with rent, utilities or housing you can contact United Ministries weekdays at (864) 232-6463. Also, The United Way of Greenville also has a rent assistance program, you can call their hotline by dialing 211.

