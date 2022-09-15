Royal Family creates website to send condolences for The Queen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The British Royal Family announced Thursday they’d created a website for the world to send condolences.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 has triggered an outpouring of support for the family, eliciting reactions from world leaders and individuals across the globe.

Condolences can be left at the website linked here.

Wherever you are in the world, you can send a message of condolence in memory of Her Majesty The Queen on our website: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2022

