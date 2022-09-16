Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols.

Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival.

The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 697 Asheville Highway.

Here are the dates and times for the festival:

Friday, Sept. 16 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18 - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say you can expect a variety of savory food and sweet treats. You can also experience a Greek band, dancing, shopping, and a look into Greek culture.

Tickets for adults are only $2 and children 12 and under get in for free.

Parking at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is limited but there will be a free shuttle that will run between Gibbs Stadium parking lot on Cumming Street at Wofford College and St. Nicholas.

