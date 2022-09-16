Beautiful weekend ahead followed by a big warmup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cool, refreshing mornings and warm days continue through the weekend before summer-like temperatures return during the first official week of the fall season.

First Alert Headlines

Warm, less muggy afternoons persist

Another clear and cool night

Tropical Storm Fiona impacting the Caribbean

It’s a gorgeous kick off to the weekend! It’s mostly clear this evening and tonight, with some patchy fog possible by daybreak. Cool again with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Rinse and repeat with similar weather as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies continue with highs inching a little higher to the low 80s in the mountains and upper 80s Upstate. The final few days of summer early next week see some heat fight back as Upstate highs climb into the 90s and mid-80s in the mountains. That will put us around 10 degrees above average, as we roll toward the first day of Fall on Thursday.

Dry, comfortable weekend weather (Fox Carolina)

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fiona continues a steady march through the Caribbean. The lopsided storm is fighting a great deal of wind shear, with most of the thunderstorm activity residing east of the center of circulation. That shear limits further strengthening by the storm, with current forecasts keeping the system below hurricane strength as it crosses the northern Leeward Island, Puerto Rico, and Dominican Republic through early next week. It is unclear if the system will pose a threat to the U.S. mainland, but any direct impacts likely would not occur until late next week, if at all.

Tropical Storm Fiona 5 PM Friday Update (Fox Carolina)

