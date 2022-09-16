Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County

Ze-Chariah Henry, 17
Ze-Chariah Henry, 17(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Deputies say 17-year-old Ze-Chariah Henry was last seen around her home on Dobbins Bridge Road on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Deputies are asking for residents in Greenville and Laurens County to be on the lookout as well.

If anyone have information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office or send tips here.

